I-League | CCFC beats Churchill

Swiss recruit Jan Muzangu scored the match-winner in the injury time as defending champion Chennai City FC (CCFC) defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1 in an I-League football clash here on Sunday.

It was goalless till the 84th minute but the match turned on its head after that with three goals coming in the last six and four minutes of added time.

Katsumi Yusa gave CCFC the lead in the 85th minute, which was neutralised two minutes later by Mizo striker Lalkhawpuimanwia’s third goal of the season. Muzangu then put it beyond the host, with his first goal of the league with the game already well into additional time.

The win took CCFC’s tally to 14 points from 10 games while Churchill has 13 from nine.

CCCFC had the lion’s share of possession but the host had more shots on target till the half-way stage.

The results: CCFC 2 (Katsumi Yusa 85, Jan Muzangu 90+3) bt Churchill 1 (Lalkhawpuimanwia 87).