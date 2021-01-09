I-League | CCFC and Mohammedan post wins

Former champion Chennai City FC erased a goal’s deficit to edge past Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in the I-league match played under lights at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, on Saturday.
Dennis Agyare Antwi put Gokulam ahead early in the second minute but Chennai City FC regrouped nicely to turn the tables on the former. Elvedin Skrijelj equalised for the Chennai side off a penalty midway through the first half before Vijay Nagappan found the winner early in the second half.
Earlier, in the opening match of the tournament, Mohammedan SC made a winning return to the league as it downed Sudeva Delhi FC by a solitary goal at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Faisal Ali found the target early in the second half to help Sporting secure the full quota of points.
For a team making its first appearance, Sudeva FC put up an impressive challenge and created some nice scoring opportunities. But it lagged behind in the finishing department.
The results:
Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Faisal Ali 58) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 0.
RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Pritam Singh 19) bt Aizawl FC 0.
Chennai City FC 2 (Elvedin Skrijelj 26-pen, Vijay Nagappan 51) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Agyare Antwi 2).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath