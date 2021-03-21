I-League | Antwi stars in Gokulam’s win

KOLKATA

Kerala side goes to the top on better head-to-head results

Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi’s brilliant brace helped Gokulam Kerala FC record a 2-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting in a Hero I-League championship round match at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

GKFC has now tied with Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) and Churchill Brothers on 26 points, but leapfrogged both on better head-to-head results to take the top spot.

All three teams will be in contention for the title during the last round on Saturday.

GKFC played with purpose and Antwi drew first blood when he chested down the ball inside the box and turned to his left to shoot home in the 19th minute.

Antwi again showed his class when he shot from a tight angle to beat goalkeeper Priyant Singh between his legs in the 33rd minute.

Sporting played better in the second half as substitute custodian Zafar Ali Mondal made some excellent saves and the forward line created chances.

Sujit Sadhu’s 85th minute header put GKFC under pressure but the green shirts managed to hang on to their lead.

The results: GKFC 2 (Dennis Antwi 19, 33) bt Mohd. Sporting 1 (Sujit Sadhu 85).

TRAU 1 (Phalguni Singh 43) drew with Churchill Brothers 1 (Luka Majcen 28).

Roundglass Punjab FC 1 (Chencho Gyeltshen 37) bt Real Kashmir FC 0.