I-League | Antwi gives Gokulam full points

Gokulam Kerala FC beat RoundGlass Punjab FC by a solitary goal to start its championship leg campaign of the I-League on a successful note on Friday.
Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi scored from a penalty spot early on in the first half to help Gokulam pocket full points. With the top six sides of the first phase playing five matches each to decide the champion, the winning start gave Gokulam an early advantage.
Earlier, Fredsan Marshall’s goal in added time helped Churchill Brothers record a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC in another championship leg match at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Luka Majcen put Churchill ahead in the first half before Lukman Adefemi levelled for Real Kashmir. Marshall’s long-ranger then fetched full points for Churchill.
In another match, Bidyasagar Singh performed a hat-trick to help TRAU FC blank Mohammedan Sporting 4-0. Phalguni Singh scored the other goal.
The results (championship leg):
Real Kashmir FC 1 (Lukman Adefemi 67) lost to Churchill Brothers 2 (Luka Majcen 45+1, Fredsan Marshall 90+4); Mohammedan Sporting 0 lost to TRAU FC 4 (Phalguni Singh 29, Bidyasagar Singh 39, 42, 65); RoundGlass Punjab FC 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Antwi 17-pen).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath