I-League | Antwi gives Gokulam full points

Churchill overcomes Real Kashmir

Gokulam Kerala FC beat RoundGlass Punjab FC by a solitary goal to start its championship leg campaign of the I-League on a successful note on Friday.

Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi scored from a penalty spot early on in the first half to help Gokulam pocket full points. With the top six sides of the first phase playing five matches each to decide the champion, the winning start gave Gokulam an early advantage.

Earlier, Fredsan Marshall’s goal in added time helped Churchill Brothers record a 2-1 victory over Real Kashmir FC in another championship leg match at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Luka Majcen put Churchill ahead in the first half before Lukman Adefemi levelled for Real Kashmir. Marshall’s long-ranger then fetched full points for Churchill.

In another match, Bidyasagar Singh performed a hat-trick to help TRAU FC blank Mohammedan Sporting 4-0. Phalguni Singh scored the other goal.

The results (championship leg):

Real Kashmir FC 1 (Lukman Adefemi 67) lost to Churchill Brothers 2 (Luka Majcen 45+1, Fredsan Marshall 90+4); Mohammedan Sporting 0 lost to TRAU FC 4 (Phalguni Singh 29, Bidyasagar Singh 39, 42, 65); RoundGlass Punjab FC 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Antwi 17-pen).