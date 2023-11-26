ADVERTISEMENT

I-League 2023 | Gokulam Kerala FC salvages a draw against Churchill Brothers

November 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

M. R. Praveen Chandran

Gokulam Kerala FC salvaged a draw against Churchill Brothers FC on a night that saw its goalkeeper Devansh Dabas’ comeback turn sour at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Devansh, who missed the previous match due to suspension, endured a harrowing day under the post and gifted Churchill Brothers a goal in the first half. He fumbled and allowed an innocuous freekick from Martin Chavaz to slip out. The lurking Richard Costa booted in the loose ball in the 37th minute. Richard collided with Devansh who momentarily became unconscious and had to be stretchered out.

Gokulam was lacklustre against a committed Churchill side in the first half which was played under a steady drizzle. The Goans had more of the possession and strung together a few threatening moves but Gokulam’s defence kept its shape. Before his gaffe, Devansh tipped away a long ranger from Ricardo Dichiara for a corner.

Gokulam shrugged off its passiveness and played more fluently in the second half. The visitor went into a defensive mode, hoping to preserve its lead and it backfired. In the 70th, Alex Sanchez’s shot hit defender Biaka’s hand and referee Suresh Devaraj awarded a penalty. Sanchez whipped the ball in to score the equaliser in the 72nd minute.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Alex Sanchez 72-pen) drew with Churchill Brothers FC 1 (Richard Costa 37).

