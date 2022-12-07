I-League 2022/23 | Gokulam returns home with high hopes

December 07, 2022 03:40 am | Updated December 06, 2022 11:41 pm IST

Gokulam will be desperate to score goals having netted just three in five games

P. K. Ajith Kumar

A return to the home ground, the Gokulam Kerala men must be hoping, will also mark a return to form. They are lying fifth in the table, after being held 1-1 by Kenkre in their last match.

They should be keen to take full points off Sudeva Delhi at the Malappuram Districts Sports Complex Stadium in Manjeri on Wednesday. They cannot be satisfied with anything less from a match against an opponent yet to avoid a defeat in four attempts.

Gokulam, the champion in the last two editions, will also desperate to score some goals. It has netted just three goals from five games.

Gokulam is on eight points – that is eight behind the table-topper Real Kashmir. Sreenidi Deccan is on 12, followed by RoundGlass Punjab and Rajasthan United, who have 10 points each.

