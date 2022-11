November 25, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Sreenidhi Deccan FC (SDFC) scored a 1-0 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in the inaugural match on their home turf Deccan Arena in the Hero I-League football championship here on Thursday.

David Castaneda netted the match-winner in the 41st minute with a free-kick to give the SDFC its second win in three games this season.