ADVERTISEMENT

‘I’d had enough’, says Leipzig’s Werner after return from injury

January 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Berlin

Werner celebrated his first start since November 2, 2022 with a goal and an assist in Leipzig's devastating 6-1 win away at Schalke.

AFP

Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates after he scored his side’s 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner spoke on Tuesday of his struggle to recover from an injury which kept him out of the World Cup, saying "at some point I'd finally had enough".

Werner celebrated his first start since November 2, 2022 with a goal and an assist in Leipzig's devastating 6-1 win away at Schalke.

Speaking with Sky Germany after the win, the former Chelsea striker spoke of the frustration and boredom he endured in his 11-week layoff.

"After such a long time, just sitting in front of the television all the time, at some point I'd finally had enough."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Werner came off the bench in Friday's 1-1 home draw against Bayern but played from the start against Schalke on Tuesday, setting up an early goal for Andre Silva before scoring one of his own in first-half injury time.

Werner, who rejoined Leipzig in August after two years at Chelsea, had hoped to get more game time in order to make Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but was ruled out shortly before the kick off in Qatar with an ankle injury.

"I'm happy I can celebrate victories with this team again. That's the best thing."

The 26-year-old striker, who has said his side could push Bayern for the title if they remained consistent, called on his teammates to put in a similar performance against his first club Stuttgart on Friday.

"Everything will be demanded of us again against a similar team."

Leipzig sit second, four points behind Bayern, and are unbeaten in 15 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US