HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

‘I’d had enough’, says Leipzig’s Werner after return from injury

Werner celebrated his first start since November 2, 2022 with a goal and an assist in Leipzig's devastating 6-1 win away at Schalke.

January 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Berlin

AFP
Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates after he scored his side’s 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner celebrates after he scored his side’s 4th goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner spoke on Tuesday of his struggle to recover from an injury which kept him out of the World Cup, saying "at some point I'd finally had enough".

Werner celebrated his first start since November 2, 2022 with a goal and an assist in Leipzig's devastating 6-1 win away at Schalke.

Speaking with Sky Germany after the win, the former Chelsea striker spoke of the frustration and boredom he endured in his 11-week layoff.

"After such a long time, just sitting in front of the television all the time, at some point I'd finally had enough."

Werner came off the bench in Friday's 1-1 home draw against Bayern but played from the start against Schalke on Tuesday, setting up an early goal for Andre Silva before scoring one of his own in first-half injury time.

Werner, who rejoined Leipzig in August after two years at Chelsea, had hoped to get more game time in order to make Germany coach Hansi Flick's squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but was ruled out shortly before the kick off in Qatar with an ankle injury.

"I'm happy I can celebrate victories with this team again. That's the best thing."

The 26-year-old striker, who has said his side could push Bayern for the title if they remained consistent, called on his teammates to put in a similar performance against his first club Stuttgart on Friday.

"Everything will be demanded of us again against a similar team."

Leipzig sit second, four points behind Bayern, and are unbeaten in 15 games.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.