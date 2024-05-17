GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I am filled with gratitude that I could play 150 matches for the country: Chhetri

‘When people think about me, I should be remembered as a hard-working person’

Updated - May 17, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
I instinctively felt that I needed to leave the national team, and I am doing so at a time when there are so many good players waiting to take my place, says Chhetri.

I instinctively felt that I needed to leave the national team, and I am doing so at a time when there are so many good players waiting to take my place, says Chhetri. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Sunil Chhetri prefers to be remembered as a hard-working footballer who gave his best for the country. This is what the owner of a record 150 caps for India had to say a day after announcing that he will retire from international football after the second round match (of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers) against Kuwait. The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium here on June 6.

“When people think about me, I should be remembered as a hard-working person. I could play 150 matches because of it. A lot of attributes are required for a player to do well, but this is one characteristic that I want to leave behind me,” Chhetri said during a media interaction on Friday.

Sunil Chhetri’s Indian national team career and achievements | In pictures

“And of course I want to be remembered as the most good-looking player too,” he added with a chuckle when asked about the legacy he wished to leave behind.

The India captain said that he never aspired for records and was happy contributing to the national team for 19 years.

Decision to retire driven by instinct, says football captain Sunil Chhetri

“I am filled with gratitude and have no hollow feelings as when I started my journey with the Indian team I never thought I would be scoring these many goals. At no point did I think of scoring 100 because it was never a part of any planning or dream. I am really fortunate that I could play 150 matches and could score 94 goals for my country,” he said.

Chhetri said that the decision was more instinctive and had nothing to do with fitness. “I was fighting within and analysing every day. Ten to fifteen days after the match against Afghanistan (March 26) I decided to retire. It is of prime importance that I bring value to the team.

Sunil Chhetri wants to now focus on doing well for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League Season.

Sunil Chhetri wants to now focus on doing well for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League Season. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“Sometimes it may happen that I am carried by the team, and that is something I never wanted. I instinctively felt that I needed to leave the national team, and I am doing so at a time when there are so many good players waiting to take my place,” he said.

Chhetri said that his next focus is on doing well for Bengaluru FC in the next ISL season.

