Hyderabad FC romps into the Durand Cup quarterfinals

Bartholomew Ogbeche scores another brace in commanding win over Neroca FC

The Hindu Bureau
August 30, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of Bartholomew Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC during the Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa, on 21st February 2022. | Photo Credit: ISL/Focus Sports

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored another brace as Hyderabad FC displayed a commanding performance to beat Neroca FC 3-0 in a Group C match of the 131st Indian Oil Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Chianese put Hyderabad ahead in the second minute, while Ogbeche shot home in the 17th and 83rd minutes. With its third win in a row, Hyderabad booked a spot in the knockout stage.

Hyderabad drew first blood early when Akash Mishra sent in a cross from the left and Ogbeche pushed it forward for Chianese slot it in.

Hyderabad’s fine passing helped it keep a good control over the match. The Indian Super League champion doubled its lead inside 20 minutes. Ogbeche’s header off a Borja Gonzalez shot from the left made it 2-0.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The match was held up as the floodlights went out for several minutes in the first half. When action resumed, the clock was pushed back to make up for the lost time.

Despite a head injury to its defender David Simbo, who was replaced after bleeding heavily, Neroca did well to check the Hyderabad forwards in the lengthy first period.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Javier Siverio’s attempt hit the crossbar in the 61st minute, but Hyderabad got its third goal when Hitesh Sharma sent back a sliding pass from the goalline on the right, and Ogbeche completed his brace late in the match.

The result: Hyderabad FC 3 (Chianese 2, Ogbeche 17, 83) vs Neroca FC 0.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer
sport
sports event
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app