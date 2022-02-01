Hyderabad FC cruises past NorthEast United FC

The 5-0 win helps the side consolidate its position at the top of the table

Hyderabad FC breezed to a 5-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. The win boosted the team’s tally to 26 points from 14 games and extended its lead at the top to four points above the second-placed Jamshedpur FC (22 from 12).

Bartholomew Ogbeche’s brace helped him become the highest goal-scorer in ISL history with 49.

Ogbeche gave HFC the lead as early as the third minute after a well-worked corner routine. Joel Chianese played a short pass to Akash Mishra, who returned the ball to Chianese. A good ball inside the box by Chianese reached Joao Victor whose header hit the post. The rebound fell to Ogbeche who made no mistake.

HFC widened the margin in the 47th minute as Chianese turned provider again. His pin-point cross off a corner saw Mishra at the right spot and head home.

Ogbeche netted a second in the 60th minute off another set-piece. Chianese's free kick was floated back to him on the right flank. The Australian swung the ball into the box where Ogbeche was at hand to slam home.

Nikhil Poojary and Edu Garcia scored in the 84th and 88th minutes to complete a memorable night for HFC and a miserable one for NEUFC.

The result: Hyderabad FC 5 (Ogbeche 3 & 60, Mishra 47, Nikhil 84, Garcia 88) bt NorthEast United FC 0.

Tuesday’s match: Odisha FC vs FC Goa, 7.30 p.m.