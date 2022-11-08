File picture of the FIFA World Cup trophy. The 2022 World Cup at Qatar begins on November 20 | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is being held in winter for the first time in the tournament’s history. The quadrennial football competition begins on November 20, with the final to be played on December 18.

Following the opening ceremony, hosts Qatar will play the first group-stage match against Ecuador at 9.30 p.m. (IST) on November 20.

For this 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, the broadcasting and streaming rights in India was bagged by the Reliance-backed Viacom18 Media.

Which TV channel to watch the FIFA World Cup

The matches will be broadcast on the new Sports18 and Sports18 HD for cable and set-top-box TV viewers. The channels will have English and Hindi feeds.

How to stream FIFA World Cup online

Viacom18 has announced that matches will be streamed on the JioCinema app for mobile, tablets and Smart TVs.

Download the JioCinema app from your device’s app store (such as Play Store on Android and App Store on iOS) to watch the games.

The company recently announced that the matches can be watched on the JioCinema app for free without subscription.

The commentary for the games will reportedly be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil.

How to watch FIFA World Cup on laptop/PC

For viewers who use laptops or PCs, the games will be streamed on the Voot website, for which you will need to subscribe to one of the plans on offer.

Match timings (in IST)

The group stage matches will be played at 3.30 p.m., 6.30 p.m., 9.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m.

Eight of the final group matches will be held at 8.30 p.m.

The round of 16, quarterfinals will be played at 8.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m.

Both semifinals will be played at 12.30 a.m. on December 14 and 15. The third-place playoff is at 8.30 p.m. on December 17.

The FIFA World Cup final will be played on December 18 at 8.30 p.m.

