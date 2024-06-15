Hosts Germany thrash 10-man Scotland 5-1 in Euro 2024 opener

Clinical Germany thumped Scotland 5-1 in their Euro 2024 tournament opener on June 14 with the host nation scoring three first-half goals and enjoying a man advantage after Ryan Porteous received a straight red card before the break.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he connected with a cross that goalkeeper Angus Gunn could only palm against the post and watch helplessly as it rolled into the net during a match in which Germany dominated possession.

The three-times European champions doubled their lead in the 19th minute at the Munich Football Arena after a series of passes ended with Kai Havertz picking out Jamal Musiala who took a touch in the area and fired into the roof of the net.

It went from bad to worse for Scotland when Porteous was sent off for a foul on Ilkay Gundogan in the penalty area with Havertz converting from the spot to make it 3-0. Substitute Niclas Fuellkrug fired home a fourth late in the second half.

Scotland did get on the scoresheet late in the match through an Antonio Rudiger own goal before Emre Can rounded out the scoring for the hosts. Germany next play Hungary in Group A while Scotland must regroup to take on Switzerland.