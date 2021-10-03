Home support gives Mohammedan Sporting the edge over FC Goa

KOLKATA

Mohammedan Sporting will be hoping that the names like Marcus Joseph, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Nikola Stojanovic retain the form that helped the team reach the final

Local favourite Mohammedan Sporting will be banking on the vociferous support of its partisan supporters when it takes on the Indian Super League giant FC Goa in the final of the 130th Durand Cup football under lights at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting, the first Indian club team to win the title in 1940, has been on fine form since the group league stage winning five and losing just once. Sporting, which regained the crown in 2013, will be drawing inspiration from history and home advantage to upstage the notion of FC Goa’s invincibility.

Sporting will be hoping that the names like Marcus Joseph, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Nikola Stojanovic retain the form that helped the team reach the final.

FC Goa, the winner of the league winner’s shield in 2019-20, is a better side on paper with superior foreigners and Indian recruits.

But the Gaurs will be missing the Indian players like Brandon Fernandez, Glan Martins and Sertion Fernandez, who are currently in Maldives on national duty. In that situation youngsters like Muhammed Nemil , Devendra Murgaokar and seasoned Spaniard Edu Bedia will be playing a key role.