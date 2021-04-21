Football

Holder Brazil to face Germany

Reigning champion Brazil was on Wednesday drawn with 2016 runner-up Germany, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia in the Tokyo Olympics men’s football group stages.

Host Japan, which has never won a medal in the men’s event, will play France, South Africa and Mexico in Group A.

The tournament starts on July 22, a day before the opening ceremony of the Games that were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the women’s draw record four-time champion the USA will feature against Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

The groups: Men: Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia.

Women: Group E: Japan, Canada, Britain, Chile.

Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.

Group G: Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand.

