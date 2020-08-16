HFC ties up with Dortmund

Hyderabad

16 August 2020 23:36 IST

German football giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and the Hyderabad FC, which will be playing for the second time in the coming edition of the Indian Super League, have announced a two-year partnership with an option to extend it for additional years up to 2025. The HFC will become the first official club partner of Dortmund in India. The tie-up will be formally launched during Dortmund’s virtual Asia tour on Aug. 20.

