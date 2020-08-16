Football

HFC ties up with Dortmund

German football giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and the Hyderabad FC, which will be playing for the second time in the coming edition of the Indian Super League, have announced a two-year partnership with an option to extend it for additional years up to 2025. The HFC will become the first official club partner of Dortmund in India. The tie-up will be formally launched during Dortmund’s virtual Asia tour on Aug. 20.

