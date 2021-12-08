HFC adds to BFC’s misery

Ogbeche.

08 December 2021 23:04 IST

Bartholomew Ogbeche’s deflected goal in the seventh minute was enough to give Manolo Marquez’s men their second win from four matches and send the side third (seven points). BFC slipped to ninth, with just four points from five matches.

Bengaluru FC’s season went from bad to worse as Hyderabad FC won 1-0 and handed it a third loss in five matches at the Bambolim stadium on Wednesday.

Hyderabad was quickly off the blocks, with wing-back Aakash Mishra running rings around right-back Roshan Naorem. Pratik Chowdhary, the right centre-back, was almost always out of position and defensive midfielder Bruno Ramires was invisible.

In the seventh minute, Mishra went past Roshan with ease and found Ogbeche. The Nigerian was unchallenged and his shot deflected off Pratik and curled into the bottom right corner.

Near the half-hour mark, Ogbeche, again unmarked, split the defence with a perfect through ball only for Javier Siverio to blast his shot over and spurn the chance to double the lead.

With almost all action limited to the BFC half, Marco Pezzaiuoli pulled out forward Edmund Lalrindika and introduced Danish Farooq to provide some midfield solidity.

Though it didn’t change things immediately, BFC showed greater urgency in the second period. Hyderabad nearly paid the price for not having led by more than a goal as Cleiton Silva came close on multiple occasions.

An attempted chip by the Brazilian was tipped over by Laxmikant Kattimani before a turn-and-shoot attempt went straight at the goalie. The best opportunity came when he had an unhindered view of the goal from a great position on the right but fluffed it by shooting waywardly.

The spell of sustained pressure, though, ended soon as Hyderabad shored up its defence. BFC displayed some renewed vigour in the closing stages, with Kattimani even forced into a save with just seconds left. But it was not to be.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Ogbeche 7) bt Bengaluru FC 0.

Today’s match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, 7.30 p.m.