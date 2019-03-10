Football

Hero Super Cup from March 15

The qualifiers of the second Hero Super Cup will kick off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on March 15.

The teams ranked seventh to 10th in the I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) will compete in the qualifiers to seal a spot in the main draw.

The format of the main tournament and the qualifiers will remain the same as the previous edition.

The final round will be a knock-out and will kick off on March 29. It will be played among the top six teams of the I-League and ISL, along with the winners of the four qualifiers. The final will be played on April 13.

Qualifiers schedule:

March 15: FC Pune City vs Hero I-League 10 (Qualifier 1) 5 p.m.; Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Arrows (Qualifier 2) 8.30 p.m.

March 16: Delhi Dynamos FC vs Hero I-League 9 (Qualifier 3) 5 p.m.; Chennaiyin FC vs Aizawl FC (Qualifier 4) 8.30 p.m.

