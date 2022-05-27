Hero IWL | Gokulam Kerala scripts comeback win over Sethu FC to seal second successive title

Gokulam Kerala won the Hero Indian Women's League title for the second consecutive year after beating Sethu FC 3-1 on the final day of the season

Gokulam Kerala FC registered a resounding 3-1 comeback win over Sethu FC on the final day of the Hero Indian Women's League 2022 season to clinch the trophy for a second successive time on May 26.

The two sides came into the game with 10 consecutive wins each and required a win to seal the title. The game at Kalinga Stadium itself was full of quality, with Sethu and Gokulam Kerala both producing brilliant passages of play.

Sethu takes early lead

The team from Tamil Nadu took the lead in just the third minute of the game after Anju Tamang's powerful strike deflected off a defender and onto the head of Renu Rani. The forward made no mistake in slotting the ball home from close range.

However, Gokulam Kerala bounced back with an equaliser in the 14th minute. Loitongbam Ashalata Devi scored from the spot with a cool finish after Elshaddai Acheampong drew a foul inside the box.

The Ghanaian forward went on to make it 2-1 for the defending champions in the 33rd minute. She capitalised on an error in the Sethu defence and tapped the ball in from close range.

Completing the comeback

In-form striker Manisha Kalyan made it 3-1 for the Kozhikode side in no time after a cross from the left flank caught the Sethu defence by surprise, completing the team’s comeback.

The two sides shared equal percentage of ball possession in the first half but it was Gokulam Kerala who dominated in terms of attacking threat. They went on to replicate their performance in the next 45 minutes.

Despite multiple opportunities, Sethu FC could not find a breakthrough. Eventually, Gokulam Kerala held on until the final whistle and sealed the win and the trophy.