HERO ISL 22-23 | Hyderabad FC will draw confidence from its win over NEUFC as it takes on Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC’s Borja Herrera celebrates after scoring the third and final goal against North East United FC in Guwahati on Thursday, 13 October, 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champion Hyderabad FC will play its first home game after the pandemic when it takes on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday.

With a decent crowd expected for the weekend clash, HFC is keen to sustain the momentum after its impressive 3-0 win over North-East United in the second game; the first against Mumbai City FC was a 3-3 draw.

Both teams — with a win and a draw each — have four points each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Midfielder Halicharan Narzary, right, of Hyderabad FC who scored the second goal against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Thursday, 13 October 2022. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

HFC head coach Manolo Marquez was quick to stress at the pre-match briefing that BFC, which knocked out HFC in the recently-concluded Durand Cup, would be a formidable challenge given the style of aggressive play it adopts straight away.

HFC, though, is pleased with its defenders’ show in the last game and should be looking for an all-round improvement against Bengaluru, which has some of the best players in the league including Sunil Chhetri.

The combination of captain Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, Javi Siverio and Borja Herrera upfront with support from winger Mohammed Yasir will hold the key for the home team.

BFC head coach Simon Grayson said his team was a good blend of experience and young talent.

Alan Costa, right, heads the ball to score a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC, at the Sree Kanteerava stadium, in Bengaluru on October 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

Foreign recruits Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa, midfielder Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez along with strikers Prince Ibara and Roy Krishna joined by Chhetri could well test the best of the defences on their day. Sivasakthi Narayanan, who was the top-scorer in the Durand Cup with five goals, can be a dangerous customer too.

Match starts at 7. 30 p.m.