Hero Indian Women’s League to be held in Bengaluru

The Hero Indian Women’s League (IWL) will be held at the Bangalore Football Stadium here, the Karnataka State Football Association stated in a press release.
The IWL is scheduled to commence on January 24.
A total of 12 champion clubs from various state leagues will feature in the league-cum-knockout event. The clubs will be divided into two groups of six. The top two clubs from each group will qualify for the knockout rounds.
Clubs can sign two foreign players, and one will be allowed in the playing eleven. Sethu FC won the 2018-19 edition held in Ludhiana, Punjab.
The proposed turf-relaying work at the Bangalore Football Stadium is now likely to be postponed on account of the IWL.
