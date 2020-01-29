Football

Hero Indian Women’s League | Jasmani nets winner

more-in

Odisha Police edged out Bangalore United FC 1-0 in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Wednesday.

Jasmani Samad’s 50th-minute strike helped Odisha Police record its first win of the tournament. Jasmani received a good pass from Anima Malik, allowing her to slot it past goalkeeper Vinaya Seshan.

In another match, Sreebhumi FC blanked Bidesh XI SC 2-0.

The results: Odisha Police 1 (Jasmani Samad 50) bt Bangalore United FC 0; Sreebhumi FC 2 (Poonam 25, Ritu Devi 62) bt Bidesh XI 0.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Football
sport
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 11:19:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/hero-indian-womens-league-jasmani-nets-winner/article30686396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY