Hero Indian Women’s League | Jasmani nets winner

Odisha Police edged out Bangalore United FC 1-0 in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Wednesday.

Jasmani Samad’s 50th-minute strike helped Odisha Police record its first win of the tournament. Jasmani received a good pass from Anima Malik, allowing her to slot it past goalkeeper Vinaya Seshan.

In another match, Sreebhumi FC blanked Bidesh XI SC 2-0.

The results: Odisha Police 1 (Jasmani Samad 50) bt Bangalore United FC 0; Sreebhumi FC 2 (Poonam 25, Ritu Devi 62) bt Bidesh XI 0.