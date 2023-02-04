Hero I-League 2022/23 | Sreenidi Deccan FC beats Churchill Brothers FC 3-0

February 04, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sreenidi Deccan FC scores a 3-0 win against Churchill Brothers FC in the Hero I-League football championship at Deccan Arena here on Saturday.

David Castaneda, Ramhlunchhunga and Louis Ogana scored the goals in the second half to put Sreenidi Deccan FC back on top of the Hero I-League standings.

Both sides struggled to impose themselves in a first half which did not yield many clear cut opportunities to score. Sreenidi forwards Rosenberg Gabriel, Castaneda and Lalromawia all had attempts at goal but none were troubling enough for Churchill Brothers goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

In the second half, Churchill Brothers left-back Joseph Clemente was penalised for a handball inside the penalty area and Castaneda duly converted the resulting spot kick to put his team ahead in the 55th minute. Substitute Ramhlunchhunga doubled their advantage with a clinical finish on the counter-attack in the 71st minute.

Another substitute Louis Ogana scored with his first touch seconds after coming on to ensure Sreenidi Deccan FC scored all three points.

The Deccan Warriors travel to Manipur next to face TRAU FC on February 7.

The result: Sreenidi Deccan FC 3 (David Castaneda, Ramhlunchhunga, Louis Ogana) bt Churchill Brothers 0.

--------

Gaurav outwits Gerthika

Gaurav Sharma outwitted N. Geethika Hasini in the fifth round of the V-4 International FIDE-rated chess tournament at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium here.

The results: 5th round:

Gaurav Sharma (5) bt N. Geethika Hasini (4); M. Rama Krishna (5) bt K. Sharvari (4);

Chandi Sachin (4) lost to A. Mohammed Shamil (5); Sarvani Cheedella (5) bt D. Druvesh (4);

C.H. Phani Krishna (4) lost to S. Samuel Stephen Noble (5); Bhanushali Kunj (4.5) drew with Andalamala Hemal Varshan (4.5); K. Vinit (4.5) drew with K. Anilkumar Reddy (4.5); Yadav Aakashkumar (4) lost to Manikandan Tayalan (5); G. Kesavan (4) drew with G. Rohan Kumar (4.5); B. Kirthika (3.5) lost to K. Samarateja (4.5).

———-

Sowyma wins title

Sowmya Naidu won the women’s singles title defeating Neelam Agarwal 9-3 in the final of the Hyderabad Open tennis tournament at LB Stadium tennis complex here.

The results: 50 years & above: S. Chandra Sekhar Reddy bt Chandrasekhar 8-3; Neelkanth bt Riayz-ul-Haq 8-1.

40 years & above: Sanjay bt Muralidhar 8-6; Bose Kiran bt Kiran Kumar 8-1.

30 years & above: Vijay Anand bt Jayesh Solanki 8-4; Raja bt Shiva 8-4.

Women: Final: Sowmya Naidu bt Neelam Agarwal 9-3.

—eom—

ADVERTISEMENT