Serie A | Hernandez nets a brace AC Milan beats Venezia

VENICE

09 January 2022 23:10 IST

Benzema and Vinicius hit a brace as Real routs Valencia

AC Milan got the better of Venezia 3-0 on Sunday, as defender Theo Hernandez struck twice in the second half to help his side clinch its third consecutive league victory.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tapped in after two minutes, making the Venetians the 80th team the Swede has scored against in Europe’s top five leagues, a record only Cristiano Ronaldo has matched since 2000.

Hernandez blasted home early in the second half, before Venezia defender Michael Svoboda was sent off for blocking a goal-bound shot with his arm, giving Milan’s stand-in captain the chance to dispatch the resulting penalty.

The Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. both scored a brace to give the LaLiga leader a 4-1 home win over Valencia on Saturday, putting it back on track after last weekend’s disappointing loss to Getafe.

Benzema opened the scoring shortly before half-time from the penalty spot, his 300th goal in all competitions for Real. He is the fourth player in the club’s history to reach the milestone after Alfredo di Stefano (308), Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Fan favourite Vinicius, who missed Real’s last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, came back with a vengeance and scored twice early in the second half. Benzema sealed the emphatic win two minutes from the end with a low shot from inside the box.

Barcelona held

A stunning late goal by Antonio Puertas gave Granada a shock 1-1 draw against Barcelona. Striker Luuk de Jong’s second-half header, following a perfect cross from Dani Alves, gave Barca the lead but Puertas pulled the home side level with his 89th-minute goal.

The results:

Serie A: Venezia 0 lost to AC Milan 3 (Ibrahimovic 3, Hernandez 48, 59-pen); Empoli 1 (Henderson 16) lost to Sassuolo 5 (Berardi 13-pen, Raspadori 24, 71, Scamacca 67, 90+2).

LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano 1 (Balliu 71) drew with Real Betis 1 (Canales 45+2).

Saturday: LaLiga: Levante 2 (Soldado 47, Morales 90+7) bt Real Mallorca 0; Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 13) bt Celta Vigo 0; Granada 1 (Puertas 89) drew with Barcelona 1 (L. de Jong 57); Real Madrid 4 (Benzema 43-pen, 88, Vinícius Junior 52, 61) bt Valencia 1 (Guedes 76).

Bundesliga: Freiburg 2 (Haberer 6, Jeong 46) drew with Bielefeld 2 (Okugawa 60, Lasme 87); Leverkusen 2 (Schick 38, Tah 84) drew with Union Berlin 2 (Proemel 45, 49); Fuerth 0 drew with Stuttgart 0; Hoffenheim 3 (Bebou 38, 44, Raum 90+3) bt Augsburg 1 (Gregoritsch 5); Leipzig 4 (Silva 21-pen, 61, Szoboszlai 47, Nkunku 58) bt Mainz 1 (Lee 57); Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Borre 15, 24) lost to Borussia Dortmund 3 (Hazard 71, Bellingham 86, Dahoud 89).