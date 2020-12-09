Hernan, Le Fondre star for Mumbai City

09 December 2020 22:24 IST

The win against Chennaiyin helps the side consolidate its position at the top

Table-topper Mumbai City FC continued its dream run with a 2-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, its fourth consecutive victory in five matches, at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Wednesday.

In the 40th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte, who had switched from left to right, produced a terrific run and got past two Mumbai City defenders before passing the ball to Sylvestr, who tapped home with ease.

However, Mumbai City pulled level in the final play before the break when an unmarked Hernan Santana headed home a corner from Boumous after the Chennaiyin goalkeeper had failed to get a hand to it. The Islanders went ahead in the 75th minute. A long ball off a free-kick was headed by Rowllin Borges to Boumous who, in turn, headed the ball to an unmarked Le Fondre.

The result: Mumbai City FC 2 (Hernan 45, Le Fondre 75) bt Chennaiyin FC 1 (Sylvestr 40).

Thursday’s match: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, 7.30 p.m.