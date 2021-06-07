Head of Brazil’s soccer confederation suspended by ethics committee

Rio de janeiro

Brazilian news reports said Rogerio Caboclo was accused of sexually harassing an employee. The CBF gave few details.

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has been removed from office for 30 days by the organisation’s ethics commission, it said on Sunday.

“According to the entity’s statutes, by seniority, vice-president Antonio Carlos Nunes de Lima will take over in the interim,” the CBF said in a brief statement.

“The decision is secret and the process will proceed before the aforementioned commission with the aim of investigating the complaint that was presented.”

The decision to remove Caboclo comes just a week before the Copa America is due to kick off in Brazil and amid turmoil on and off the field ahead of a tournament scheduled to run from June 13 to July 10.

Brazil was unexpectedly chosen to host the tournament featuring 10 South American teams last week after Colombia was removed due to civil unrest and co-host Argentina pulled out after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

But the decision appeared to anger the Brazil players and coach and they promised to make a public statement on Tuesday on whether or not they will play in the tournament.

The furore has rocked the soccer-mad nation and came amid reports that Caboclo was under investigation after having been accused of sexual harassment by a female employee.

Globoesporte, the sports web site that broke the news, said the 48-year-old had made sexual comments and was abusive to an unnamed female employee. The newspaper interviewed the employee, and reported her allegations.