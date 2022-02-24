HC dismisses plea against KFA’s entry fee

Association argues that it only a private body

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed as not maintainable a writ petition challenging a circular issued by the Kerala Football Association (KFA) fixing an entry fee of ₹25,000 for participating in the State Championship League.

The court observed that the writ petition was not maintainable against the association as it was a private organisation. It did not come within the purview of the definition of “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution of India.

The petition was filed by Bolgatty Football Club and others. According to them, many clubs in the State were unable to participate the tournament because of financial crunch, that too during these tough COVID times. The association was organising the Kerala Premier League without formulating any rules and regulations. The KFA could not be a money-making institution instead of promoting football.

According to the KFA, it is a private organisation, which is neither controlled, financed or backed by either the State or Central Government. And that the Kerala Premier League is only a private tournament organised by the KFA as a qualifying tournament for the national-level league organised by the All India Football Federation. A corporate entry fee was collected only to meet the expenses for conducting the tournament.