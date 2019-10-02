Has Atletico Madrid’s fortune under Diego Simeone changed in the Madrid derby

When Diego Simeone was named the manager of Atletico Madrid in December 2011, Real Madrid was in complete control of the Madrid derby dynamic. It hadn’t been beaten by Atletico in 22 games. Did Atletico’s fortune’s against Real change under Simeone?

Madrid Derby Head-to-Head (All time)

Real has won almost twice as many games as Atletico overall

Breakdown of league games (All time)

Real has dominated at the Bernabeu, but also has the better away record to Atletico

Madrid Derby Head-to-Head (With Simeone as Atletico manager)

Simeone has both improved Atletico’s win-rate and reduced Real’s win rate (compared with the all-time figures), except in the Champions League

Breakdown of league games (with Simeone as Atletico manager)

Under Simeone, Atletico has won three times as many games as Real has the Bernabeu. But worryingly for Rojiblanco fans, Real has won four times as many games as Atletico has at Atletico’s home. On Sunday Atletico managed to keep Real at bay with a scoreless draw.