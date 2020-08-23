Man United captain Harry Maguire released after assault hearing

ATHENS

Maguire was detained following a brawl in the Greek island of Mykonos.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor after appearing in court on Saturday following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos, the Premier League club confirmed.

England international Maguire, 27, will respond to the charges against him on August 25, according to local police.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.”

“Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”

Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

Quoting a local website, Mykonosvoice.gr, Greece's Ethnos newspaper said the charges against Maguire, getting into an altercation, were considered misdemeanours.

Under Greek law that means Maguire can be represented by his lawyers in court in a hearing, rather than appear in person.

Maguire's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Manchester United had previously issued a statement on Friday saying they were aware of the incident and that Maguire was fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City for 80 million pounds — a world record fee for a defender — in August 2019.

He had travelled to Mykonos for a holiday following United's exit from the Europa League last week.

