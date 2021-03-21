Happy and honoured to be selected again for England, says Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has admitted that he had given up hope of returning to the England squad before his dramatic return to form this season.

Shaw went to the World Cup with the Three Lions at the tender age of 18 in 2014 and won six of his eight caps before turning 21.

His last appearance for Gareth Southgate’s side came in a Nations League match against Spain in September 2018, but earlier this week it was announced that he had been recalled due to his impressive recent form for the Reds.

“At times, I made bad mistakes, pulling out of squads may be at times when I shouldn’t have. That was down to me. Of course, back then, I was going through bad times. There was in the back of my mind, especially my family and my girlfriend, they thought that it was done,” Shaw said.

“At the start of the season, I had ambitions and sat down with my girlfriend and said that I wanted to get back in the England squad, doing everything I can to be back.