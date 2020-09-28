Handball rule in EPL draws flak

The fulltime whistle had yet to be blown but the Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho stormed down the tunnel — his head down and hands in his pockets — after seeing his team fall foul of a handball ruling that has become the biggest talking point of the Premier League season.
The Premier League has fallen in line with the rest of European football this season and applied the ruling in a stricter way rather simply than judging it on intent. Dier was adjudged to have made his body unnaturally bigger by having his arm out when it was hit by the ball, leaving the referee little option but to award a penalty, which Newcastle converted to draw 1-1.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said the newly adopted rule was killing the game after his team lost 2-1 by conceding a handball penalty for the winning goal. “This penalty nonsense is ruining the game,” tweeted former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath