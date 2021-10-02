Hammers notch up second straight win in Europa League

Easy! A matter of fact celebration by Said Benrahma after netting West Ham’s second goal.

LONDON

02 October 2021 00:41 IST

Legia Warsaw shocks Leicester City; Napoli also suffers a reverse

West Ham United made it two wins out of two in the Europa League after goals by Declan Rice and Said Benrahma secured a 2-0 home victory over Rapid Vienna while Leicester City suffered a 1-0 defeat at Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Italian league leader Napoli crashed to a shock 3-2 home loss to Spartak Moscow and 1967 European Cup winners Celtic was humbled 4-0 at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

Crowd trouble

Olympique Marseille’s home game with Galatasaray, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was marred by crowd trouble with play held up for eight minutes in the first half after rival fans hurled fireworks at each other.

Advertising

Advertising

West Ham twice hit the woodwork before England midfielder Rice turned in Michail Antonio’s cross in the 29th minute and Benrahma sealed the win in stoppage time with a crisp low shot.

The result put the Hammers top of Group H on six points, three ahead of Dinamo Zagreb.

Legia emerged as the surprise Group C leader on six points after Mahir Emreli’s goal sunk Leicester.

Spartak, second on three points, fought back having fallen behind after 11 seconds to beat Napoli.

The home side had defender Mario Rui sent off in the 30th minute for a rash tackle and Spartak turned the match round thanks to two goals from Quincy Promes and another by Mikhail Ignatov.

Victor Osimhen pulled one back for Napoli in stoppage time, too late to spare Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti his first defeat in all competitions after taking over in May.

Leicester and Napoli have one point each from their opening two games.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky produced a string of superb saves against Celtic in Group G and the host was punished by clinical finishing at the other end.

Piero Hincapie fired the visitors ahead in the 25th minute and Florian Wirtz doubled the lead with a neat finish before Lucas Alario’s penalty and Amine Adli completed the rout.

Real Betis also celebrated its second successive win as it beat Ferencvaros 3-1 in Budapest to stay level with Leverkusen on six points.

Lazio beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Toma Basic and Spanish defender Patric.

Important results: Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 53) drew with Monaco 1 (Disasi 16); Legia Warsaw 1 (Emreli 31) bt Leicester City 0; Napoli 2 (Elmas 1, Osimhen 90+4) lost to Spartak Moscow 3 (Promes 55, 90, Ignatov 80); Royal Antwerp 0 lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Paciencia 90+1-pen); Lazio 2 (Basic 13, Patric 38) bt Lokomotiv Moscow 0; Celtic 0 lost to Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Hincapie 25, Wirtz 35, Alario 58-pen, Adli 90+4); Ferencvaros 1 (Uzuni 44) lost to Real Betis 3 (Fekir 17, Wingo 76-og, Tello 90+5); West Ham 2 (Rice 29, Benrahma 90+4) bt Rapid Vienna 0.