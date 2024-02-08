ADVERTISEMENT

Haller strike sends Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations final

February 08, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - ABIDJAN

Haller's 65th-minute goal against Congo continued a remarkable recovery by the Ivorians who were almost eliminated in the group phase but will now take on Nigeria in Sunday's final.

Reuters

Ivory Coast’s Sebastien Haller celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations semifinal match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on February 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Sebastien Haller sent hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final as they beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Wednesday's semi-final at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

Haller's 65th-minute goal continued a remarkable recovery by the Ivorians who were almost eliminated in the group phase but will now take on Nigeria in Sunday's final.

Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties in Wednesday's other semi-final in Bouake.

Haller was making his first start after an ankle injury and his goal had a touch of fortune about it as he miscued his shot which bounced over Congolese goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi into the net.

Haller had missed a close-range header from Wilfried Singo’s pinpoint cross in the 40th minute to suggest the Ivorian forward was ring rusty.

He could have added a second three minutes after his goal when a poor back pass sent him free and although his effort to volley over the goalkeeper was clever, it was also off target.

Franck Kessie struck the woodwork with a powerful left- footed shot in the 42nd minute that hit the bottom of the post, bouncing away from goal with the Congolese keeper beaten.

It was all proof of the Ivorian dominance as they continued their revival after squeezing through the first round as the last of the best third-placed group finishers.

A 4-0 loss to tiny Equatorial Guinea and the subsequent sacking of veteran French coach Jean Louis Gasset is now all forgotten amid the celebrations of a capacity home crowd.

DR Congo’s best opportunity came at the end of a mazy dribbling run from substitute Theo Bongonda early in the second half but he hit the side netting with his shot.

The Congolese were attempting to reach their first final in 50 years while the Ivorians are the first hosts to make the final in the last nine tournaments since Egypt in 2006.

DR Congo will play South Africa in the third place playoff in Abidjan on Saturday.

