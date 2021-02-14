Gurpanthjeet gets Arrows a first win

KOLKATA

Indian Arrows rode on Gurpanthjeet Singh’s goal to stun Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 for its first win in the Hero I-League here on Sunday. Arrows now has four points from eight matches, while Sporting remains on 10 following its first loss in seven matches.

Gurpanthjeet Singh headed home from close range in the 26th minute. He pounced on a loose ball after Sporting goalkeeper Shubham Roy had blocked a Gurkirat Singh free-kick.

Arrows’ custodian Ahaan Prakashwas declared Player of the Match.

