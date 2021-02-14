Football

Gurpanthjeet gets Arrows a first win

Indian Arrows rode on Gurpanthjeet Singh’s goal to stun Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 for its first win in the Hero I-League here on Sunday. Arrows now has four points from eight matches, while Sporting remains on 10 following its first loss in seven matches.

Gurpanthjeet Singh headed home from close range in the 26th minute. He pounced on a loose ball after Sporting goalkeeper Shubham Roy had blocked a Gurkirat Singh free-kick.

Arrows’ custodian Ahaan Prakashwas declared Player of the Match.

The result: Indian Arrows 1 (Gurpanthjeet 26) bt Mohammedan Sporting 0.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2021 9:24:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/gurpanthjeet-gets-arrows-a-first-win/article33836185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY