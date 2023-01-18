HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gunnarsdottir wins FIFA claim against Lyon over pregnancy pay

The 32-year-old on Tuesday hailed the ruling as a guarantee of financial security for all female players, in an open letter published in The Players' Tribune

January 18, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST - New Delhi

AFP
French club Lyon was ordered by FIFA to compensate former player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (in picture) for an effective pay cut during her pregnancy.

French club Lyon was ordered by FIFA to compensate former player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (in picture) for an effective pay cut during her pregnancy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

French club Lyon was ordered by FIFA to compensate former player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir for an effective pay cut during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old on Tuesday hailed the ruling as a guarantee of financial security for all female players, in an open letter published in The Players' Tribune.

Global players' union FIFPro also hailed what they called "a landmark ruling", a decision passed down by the FIFA football tribunal in May 2022.

Lyon, record eight-time Women's Champions League winners, put Gunnarsdottir on maternity leave in 2021.

FIFA said clubs must pay pregnant players their full salary and ruled against Lyon.

Gunnarsdottir joined from Wolfsburg in 2020. She helped Lyon win the French title and also scored in their Champions League final win over Wolfsburg.

In early 2021 she became pregnant, but continued to play and train until returning to Iceland, with a plan for an immediate return to France after the birth.

The Icelandic international said Lyon failed to pay her wages as she instead received just a fraction from state benefits.

But on Tuesday the club were ordered to compensate her 82,000 euros ($88,577).

"The victory felt like a guarantee of financial security for all players who want to have a child during their career," said Gunnarsdottir, who had a son, Ragnar, in November 2021.

"These are part of my rights, and this can't be disputed – even by a club as big as Lyon."

Gunnarsdottir left Lyon at the end of last season and signed a two-year deal with Italian club Juventus.

Related Topics

soccer / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.