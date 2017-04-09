Griezmann halts Real’s title charge

Antoine Griezmann’s classy finish five minutes from time dealt Real Madrid’s La Liga title chances a huge blow as Atletico Madrid rescued a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Pepe’s towering header early in the second-half looked to have Madrid heading five points clear at the top. Real leads Barcelona by three points with eight games left.

Brace by Son

At White Hart Lane, Son Heung-Min struck twice as Tottenham maintained the pressure on Premier League leader Chelsea with a 4-0 victory against Watford.

After recovering from a goal down to win in the final two minutes of the mid-week trip to Swansea City, Spurs did everything that was asked of them against a poor Watford side with little still to play for this season.

The results: Premier League: Tottenham 4 (Alli 33, Dier 39, Son 44, 55) bt Watford 0.

La Liga: Espanyol 1 (Piatti 56) bt Alaves 0; Real Madrid 1 (Pepe 52) drew with Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 85).

Serie A: Empoli 1 (El Kaddouri 9) drew with Pescara 1 (Caprari 31).

Bundesliga: Schalke 4 (Burgstaller 6, 77, Goretzka 23, Caligiuri 49) bt Wolfsburg 1 (Gomez 79-pen); Cologne 2 (Clemens 18, Modeste 58) lost to Borussia Monchengladbach 3 (Vestergaard 13, Traore 55, Stindl 81); Hamburg 2 (Hunt 25, 75) bt Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 35-pen); Freiburg 1 (Petersen 70) bt Mainz 0; RB Leipzig 1 (Poulsen 90+3) bt Bayer Leverkusen 0.

Friday: La Liga: Villarreal 3 (Ruiz 17, Bakambu 47, Adrian Lopez 58) bt Athletic Bilbao 1 (Laporte 20).

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Gacinovic 48, Fabian 73-pen) drew with Werder Bremen 2 (Junuzovic 37, Bartels 43).