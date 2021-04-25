Griezmann brace does it for Barcelona

Decisive strike: Antoine Griezmann celebrates with Lionel Messi and Pedri after scoring Barcelona’s winner.

25 April 2021 22:39 IST

An Antoine Griezmann double fired Barcelona to a 2-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday as it stayed on the heels of LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid. Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze gave Villarreal the lead in the 27th minute but Griezmann responded immediately with a coolly taken chip before pouncing on a defensive slip to put Barca in front.

Matteo Darmian was Inter Milan’s unlikely saviour once again in a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday that moved Antonio Conte’s side a step closer to the Serie A title.

Inter moved on to 79 points, 13 clear of second-placed AC Milan with five games remaining.

The results: Premier League: Wolves 0 lost to Burnley 4 (Wood 15, 21, 44, Westwood 85); Leeds 0 drew with Manchester United 0.

Serie A: Benevento 2 (Viola 34-pen, Lapadula 83) lost to Udinese 4 (Molina 4, Arslan 31, Stryger Larsen 49, Braaf 73); Fiorentina 1 (Vlahovic 29-pen) drew with Juventus 1 (Morata 46); Inter Milan 1 (Darmian 76) bt Hellas Verona 0.

LaLiga: Huesca 0 lost to Getafe 2 (Unal 20, 52); Villarreal 1 (Chukwueze 26) lost to Barcelona 2 (Griezmann 28, 35).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 2 (Haidara 46, Forsberg 67-pen) bt Stuttgart 0.

Saturday: Premier League: West Ham 0 lost to Chelsea 1 (Werner 43); Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 19) bt Brighton 0.

LaLiga: Valencia 1 (Pena 89) drew with Alaves 1 (Guidetti 84); Real Madrid 0 drew with Real Betis 0.

Serie A: Parma 3 (Hernani 29, Gervinho 49, Mihaila 54) lost to Crotone 4 (Magallan 14, Simy 42, 69-pen, Ounas 45+1); Sassuolo 1 (Berardi 69) bt Sampdoria 0.

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Bailey 70, Alario 80, Demirbay 90+1) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Silva 90+1).