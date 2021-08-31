Greenwood fires Man U to record run

A howler of an own-goal robs Villarreal of a win over Atletico

Mason Greenwood’s late strike fired Manchester United to a record-breaking 1-0 victory at Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

At Molineux, Manchester United set an English top-flight record for unbeaten away league games in its first match since agreeing a blockbuster deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

While Ronaldo waits in the wings, unbeaten United had Greenwood to thank for its second win in three matches.

Three-in-a-row

As United fans waved Portugal flags and chanted “Viva Ronaldo”, 19-year-old forward Greenwood scored for the third successive game.

United has now gone 28 successive away league games without defeat, passing the mark it shared with Arsenal.

“It’s a special goal. Of course the keeper maybe could have saved it but he hit it so quickly,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirmed Ronaldo is expected to feature against Newcastle on September 11.

The results: Premier League: Wolves 0 lost to Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 80).