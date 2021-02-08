Government invitees breach AIFF’s bio-bubble

KOLKATA

The remainder of the I-League will played without spectators.

Around 3000 spectators turned up for the goalless I-League match between Churchill Brothers FC and Real Kashmir FC at the newly inaugurated Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Monday, making it the first competitive match to have attendance after the COVID-19 restrictions were brought into force.

The bio-secure bubble mandated by the All India Football Federation does not allow spectators in the galleries but the protocol was seemingly breached by the State Government that owns the stadium. “The spectators were government invitees but we managed to keep the competition arena and other areas in the bio-bubble,” said Sunando Dhar, the CEO, Leagues of AIFF.

Compelled

The National federation was apparently compelled by the decision of the State Government, which invited a huge gathering, including the media, to witness the inauguration of the new stadium by the state’s Sports Minister, Aroop Biswas.

The latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Union Government allows 50% attendance in the stadiums and the State Government department seemed to be following that in inviting a few thousand in the stadium which has a stated capacity of 14100.

The remainder of the I-League will played without spectators according to Dhar.

Earlier, Mohammedan Sporting got the better of Gokulam Kerala FC by the odd goal in three (2-1) to pick up its second win, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The results: Churchill Brothers 0 drew with Real Kashmir FC 0; Mohammedan Sporting 2 (John Chidi Uzodinma 41, Asheer Akhtar 67) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Sharif Mohammad 77).