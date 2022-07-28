Football

Government approves signing of guarantees for hosting FIFA U-17 Women’s WC

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India later this year. File | Photo Credit: FIFA
PTI New Delhi July 28, 2022 14:54 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:45 IST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India later this year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held across three cities – Bhubaneswar, Goa and Mumbai – from October 11 to 30.

Sunando Dhar, acting general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), said, “We are very thankful to the government for their support.

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the guidance of Honourable Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji, has been very proactive with its support for the tournament, and this move by the Union Cabinet resonates with the same positive sentiment.”

“With the assistance and encouragement that we have received from all our stakeholders, we are surely on course to hosting an incredible tournament,” he added.

The draw for the tournament was recently conducted and host nation India is slated to play all their group matches at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Pre sales of the tickets has already started for the tournament and the official ticket launch for the event is scheduled on August 5. 

