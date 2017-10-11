U-17 World Cup: Gouiri stars for France

France’s tactical superiority was in full display in its 2-1 win over Japan in a Group E match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Wednesday. Be it the formation or the choice of players, coach Lionel Rouxel showed why he is considered a shrewd tactician.

The team implemented Rouxel’s vision and the triumph over the Asian giant should go a long way in helping France top the group; with six points it is already assured of a pre-quarterfinal berth.

Starting with an attacking 4-3-3 to Japan’s 3-4-3, France scored on virtually all fronts — attacking the aerial balls, having a strong defensive structure or in making incessant moves inside the rival’s box.

Amine Gouiri, undoubtedly, was the man of the moment. The striker’s speed and control, backed by impeccable shooting, gave the jitters to Japan’s defence. His twin strikes sealed the contest for France. The 17-year-old now has four goals from two matches and leads the goal-scorers’ tally.

The height factor also tilted things in favour of the European powerhouse. Compared to Japan’s feeble attempts upfront, France made more than half-a-dozen goal-worthy moves in the first half, though it slowed down considerably in the second.

France showed its intent to attack through long balls that tested Japan. One such effort resulted in the first goal. Maxence Caqueret’s aerial pass from the back saw Gouiri speed past defenders and score through the legs of ‘keeper Kosei Tani.

Yacine Adli, who was largely quiet, then got into the act. His assist provided the second goal, where Gouiri was spot-on with his right-footer. The lone goal for Japan came through a penalty scored by Taisei Miyashiro.

France and Japan made two changes each from their previous matches. While France got in Lenny Pintor, who was effective, and Maxence Lacrois in place of Willem Geubbles and Andy Pelmard, Japan introduced Kohei Okuno and Seiya Baba for Shimpei Fukuoka and Toichi Suzuka.

Rouxel admitted that it was a tactical match. “We were waiting for this. We have qualified [for the round of 16]. [But] it is just the beginning,” he said.

Japanese coach Yoshiro Moriyama admitted that height was a factor. “It is the truth. Height and size [matters],” he said.

France next takes on Honduras on October 14 here in its last group contest while Japan travels to Kolkata for its last match against New Caledonia the same day.

Later in the day, a brace each by Carlos Mejia and Patrick Palacios enabled Honduras script a 5-0 win over New Caledonia. With this victory, Honduras is expected to finish third ahead of New Caledonia.

The results: Group-E: France 2 (Amine Gouiri 13 & 71) bt Japan 1 (Taisei Miyashiro 73).

Honduras 5 (Carlos Mejia 25, 42, Joshua Canales 27, Patrick Palacios 51 & 88) bt New Caledonia 0.