ADVERTISEMENT

Gokulam’s Sanchez hat-trick sinks Rajasthan

November 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Alex Sanchez, who scored a hat-trick for Gokulam Kerala against Rajasthan United in the I-League at Kozhikode | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

After conceding a draw in the opening match, former champion Gokulam Kerala’s I-League campaign seems to be shaping up nicely. The host registered its second win within four days, as it thrashed Rajasthan United 5-0, riding on a hat-trick from Alex Sanchez.

Gokulam went ahead in the 33rd minute through Komron Tursonov, who gave the finishing touch to the superb pass into the box by Nili Perdomo. Sanchez made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, with just his second touch after coming on as a substitute, as he headed home an excellent corner-kick by Edu Bedia.

After V.S. Sreekuttan struck eight minutes later, Sanchez added to Rajasthan’s miseries, even as Gokulam moved to the top of the table, with seven points, in these very early days of the competition.

In another match at Shillong, Shillong Lajong and Neroca played out a 1-1 draw.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results: Gokulam Kerala (Komron Tursonov 33, Alex Sanchez 61, 74 & 88, V.S. Sreekuttan 69) bt Rajasthan United 0.

Shillong Lajong 1 (Renan Paulino 34) drew with Neroca 1 (Fabian Reid 79).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US