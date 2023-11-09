HamberMenu
Gokulam’s Sanchez hat-trick sinks Rajasthan

November 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Alex Sanchez, who scored a hat-trick for Gokulam Kerala against Rajasthan United in the I-League at Kozhikode

Alex Sanchez, who scored a hat-trick for Gokulam Kerala against Rajasthan United in the I-League at Kozhikode | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

After conceding a draw in the opening match, former champion Gokulam Kerala’s I-League campaign seems to be shaping up nicely. The host registered its second win within four days, as it thrashed Rajasthan United 5-0, riding on a hat-trick from Alex Sanchez.

Gokulam went ahead in the 33rd minute through Komron Tursonov, who gave the finishing touch to the superb pass into the box by Nili Perdomo. Sanchez made it 2-0 in the 61st minute, with just his second touch after coming on as a substitute, as he headed home an excellent corner-kick by Edu Bedia.

After V.S. Sreekuttan struck eight minutes later, Sanchez added to Rajasthan’s miseries, even as Gokulam moved to the top of the table, with seven points, in these very early days of the competition.

In another match at Shillong, Shillong Lajong and Neroca played out a 1-1 draw.

The results: Gokulam Kerala (Komron Tursonov 33, Alex Sanchez 61, 74 & 88, V.S. Sreekuttan 69) bt Rajasthan United 0.

Shillong Lajong 1 (Renan Paulino 34) drew with Neroca 1 (Fabian Reid 79).

