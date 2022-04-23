Gokulam thrashes Hans Women

Gokulam’s Manisha Kalyan, right, in action against Hans Women. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

April 23, 2022 20:37 IST

Gokulam Kerala maintained its perfect record in the Hero Indian Women’s League football here with a 9-0 thrashing of bottom-placed Hans Women FC on Saturday.

Gokulam tops the league with three wins from three matches and nine points in its kitty. Manisha Kalyan led the way with a first-half brace while Elshaddai Acheampong added two more in the second. Dangmei Grace, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Samiksha, Win Theingi Tun and Jyoti helped themselves to one goal each.

Gokulam’s Ashalata Devi in action against Hans Women. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball

Five of those goals came in the first half with Grace opening the scoring in the first minute and Jyoti finishing it off in second half added time.

In another early encounter PIFA Sports FC was held goalless by Sirvodem SC.

The results: Gokulam Kerala 9 (Dangmei Grace, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisha Kalyan 2, Elshaddai Acheampong 2, Samiksha, Win Theingi Tun, Jyoti) bt Hans Women FC 0; PIFA Sports FC 0 drew with Sirvodem SC 0.