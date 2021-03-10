I-League | Gokulam surprises Churchill

KOLKATA

10 March 2021

Bidyashagar scores second straight hat-trick for TRAU

Gokulam Kerala sprung a major surprise, downing runaway leader Churchill Brothers 3-0, in a second round match of I-League’s championship round at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday.

Gokulam’s Ghanaian striker Dennis Antwi found the target twice while Churchill defender Vanlal Duatsanga scored an own goal.

The result helped Gokulam inflict the first defeat on Churchill, which had remained unbeaten in the 11 matches so far, and climb to second with 22 points from 12 games. Churchill continues to be on top with 25 points from 12 matches.

Earlier, Bidyashagar Singh scored his second successive hat-trick to help Manipur’s Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) post a convincing 3-1 win over Real Kashmir FC.

Bidyashagar had scored his first hat-trick in the previous match as TRAU beat Mohammedan Sporting 4-0.

The results (championship leg): RoundGlass Punjab 3 (Chencho Gleytshen 34, 46, Ashish Jha 88) drew with Mohammedan Sporting 3 (Faisal Ali 59, Pedro Manzi 65, Azharuddin Mallick 66).

Real Kashmir 1 (Danish Farooq 24) lost to TRAU 3 (Bidyashagar Singh 8, 37, 85).

Churchill 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala 3 (Vanlal Duatsanga 4-og, Dennis Antwi 56-pen, 62).