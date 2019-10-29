Football

Gokulam loses to Abahani

more-in

Gokulam Kerala FC went down 3-2 to Chittagong Abahani Limited in the semifinals of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup at the M.A. Aziz Stadium on Monday.

The I-League side twice took the lead, thanks to Henry Kisekka (29th minute) and Marcus Joseph (80), but was pegged back by a Didier Brossou brace as the game went into extra-time.

Matthew Chinedu sealed Abahani’s spot by scoring the winner in the 105th minute.

The result: Chittagong Abahani Limited 3 (Brossou 47 & 90, Chinedu 105) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 2 (Kisekka 29, Joseph 80).

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Football
soccer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2019 10:34:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/gokulam-loses-to-abahani/article29816166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY