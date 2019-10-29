Gokulam loses to Abahani

Gokulam Kerala FC went down 3-2 to Chittagong Abahani Limited in the semifinals of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup at the M.A. Aziz Stadium on Monday.
The I-League side twice took the lead, thanks to Henry Kisekka (29th minute) and Marcus Joseph (80), but was pegged back by a Didier Brossou brace as the game went into extra-time.
Matthew Chinedu sealed Abahani’s spot by scoring the winner in the 105th minute.
The result: Chittagong Abahani Limited 3 (Brossou 47 & 90, Chinedu 105) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 2 (Kisekka 29, Joseph 80).
