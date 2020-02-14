Gokulam Kerala FC is champion

Star forward Sabitra Bhandari broke KRYPHSA hearts by scoring an 87th minute winner as Gokulam Kerala FC clinched the Hero Indian Women’s League title with a 3-2 victory here on Friday.

KRYPHSA skipper Dangmei Grace led her side’s spirited comeback from being 2-0 down, but Sabitra had the last laugh, turning in a low square ball from Manisha on the left flank with the outside of her right foot for her league-topping 16th goal.

Gokulam took the lead in the very first minute when Sabitra laid the ball for an easy tap in by Prameshwori Devi. Near the half-hour mark, Gokulam doubled the lead when Kamala Devi’s deflected free-kick wrong-footed the KRYPHSA goalie before bulging the net.

Grace reduced the deficit when she bundled in a free-kick that rolled across the face of the goal. Ratanbala Devi equalised on 72 minutes.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC 3 (Prameshwori Devi 1, Kamala Devi 25, Sabitra Bhandari 87) bt KRYPHSA FC 2 (Dangmei Grace 33, Ratanbala Devi 72).