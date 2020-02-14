Football

Gokulam Kerala FC is champion

On cloud nine! An 87th-minute thriller gave Gokulam Kerala FC the Hero Indian Women’s League title.

Star forward Sabitra Bhandari broke KRYPHSA hearts by scoring an 87th minute winner as Gokulam Kerala FC clinched the Hero Indian Women’s League title with a 3-2 victory here on Friday.

KRYPHSA skipper Dangmei Grace led her side’s spirited comeback from being 2-0 down, but Sabitra had the last laugh, turning in a low square ball from Manisha on the left flank with the outside of her right foot for her league-topping 16th goal.

Gokulam took the lead in the very first minute when Sabitra laid the ball for an easy tap in by Prameshwori Devi. Near the half-hour mark, Gokulam doubled the lead when Kamala Devi’s deflected free-kick wrong-footed the KRYPHSA goalie before bulging the net.

Grace reduced the deficit when she bundled in a free-kick that rolled across the face of the goal. Ratanbala Devi equalised on 72 minutes.

The result: Gokulam Kerala FC 3 (Prameshwori Devi 1, Kamala Devi 25, Sabitra Bhandari 87) bt KRYPHSA FC 2 (Dangmei Grace 33, Ratanbala Devi 72).

